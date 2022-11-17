Masaba Gupta designs sari to honour ‘incredible’ Neena Gupta’s film ‘Uunchai’

Neena Gupta is not just an actor par excellence but also a bonafide fashionista who repeatedly shows how to ace every look with unmatchable elegance and grace. Her sartorial picks for the promotions of her latest film Uunchai are a testament to the same. However, the 63-year-old had one complaint, that her daughter Masaba Gupta — a fashion designer — has been too busy to design for her.

Taking to Instagram, Masaba wrote, “My mother has been complaining that I’ve gotten too busy of late to design for her.” As such, she decided to pay heed to Neena’s complaints and designed “a #Neenaji special sari’ to honour the actor‘s new film.

Masaba designs a special sari for her mother (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram) Masaba designs a special sari for her mother (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)

Neena stepped out wearing the white cotton Chanderi sari featuring a black border, which was paired with the ‘Arm Warmer Blouse’ by the designer. Styled by Aakruti Sejpal, she accessorised this look with a broad silver choker, matching studs and a ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

With her hair tied in a bun, she completed the look with a black bindi, shimmery eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and glossy lip colour.

ALSO READ | Kate Middleton stuns in red coat and heeled boots; sets winter style goals

Prior to this, the Badhaai Ho actor had donned an off-white kurta set featuring multicoloured intricate embroidery. It was accessorised with bright blue bangles and a pair of embellished earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @aakrutisejpal

She also wore a dull rose pink silk organza sari which featured hand-painted flamingo flowers and hand-embroidered gota. It was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse and minimal accessories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @aakrutisejpal

Looks like the actor loves donnig the six yards as she also wore a black sari featuring hand-painted multicoloured flowers and an embellished border. It was teamed with a plain back halter-neck blouse, heavy earrings and a black bindi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @aakrutisejpal

For the promotions on The Kapil Sharma Show, she opted for a bright pink kurta featuring natural motifs and golden embroidery. It was paired with a pair of matching flared pants and a dupatta. She rounded off this look with embellished juttis and earrings.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!