Masaba Gupta steals the show in this ‘#RaniCore’ sari

One of the hottest fashion trends that stirred up the sartorial scene this year is the ‘Barbiecore’ trend. While pink has always been a fashion favourite, donning it in a particularly bright and vibrant hue, resembling the original Mattel doll’s aesthetic, is the latest craze among celebrities and fans alike. Interestingly, the trend aligns with the growing anticipation of Greta Gerwig’s 2023 film Barbie– featuring Margot Robbie in the titular role, and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

However, it was the 2020 Valentino’s Fall runway show, dubbed Valentino Pink PP, which accelerated the popularity of this trend with celebrities rocking the vibrant shade on various occasions.

While the trend was largely limited to international celebrities and western wear, designer Masaba Gupta hopped on the bandwagon but in her own desi style. For one of her recent appearances, she wrote a #RaniCore chanderi cotton sari with a matching arm-warmer blouse. What caught everyone’s attention, however, was the bold text ‘Where is the Masaba print’ written on the pallu, alluding to the designer’s signature prints which are generally embossed on all her ensembles.

“Where is the Masaba Print? ‘Oh, I love what you’re wearing but where is the print?’ The ‘Masaba Print’ story has existed for over a decade..running well into the burgeoning copy market of India. The one thing that has set us apart, but also one that limits us from time to time. So, with a little help from everyone…the question itself became the print and before I could be asked where my signature style was…I decided to wear it…on my raging rani pink @houseofmasaba chanderi cotton saree palla. Your questions are my inspiration so what’s the next question?” she captioned the post.

The Barbiecore aesthetic of Masaba’s look was not limited to the sari. The 33-year-old went a step ahead and also opted for pink-rimmed sunglasses from Balenciaga, velvet pink stilettos from Christian Louboutin, and a striking pink lip colour.

With her hair tied in a neat bun, she accessorised her look with a layered gold neckpiece and studs, and held a few pink balloons as she posed for the pictures.

What do you think of Masaba’s #RaniCore look?

