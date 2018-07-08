Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal: Sports ‘Golden girls’ come together for magazine cover

Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom and others appear on this magazine cover. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom and others appear on this magazine cover. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

While they are a familiar sight, drenched in glory in the court or ring, it’s not often that we see the ‘Golden girls’ of India in glamorous avatars. However, this time, celebrating the champions of 2018 Commonwealth Games, a leading magazine featured Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, Manika Batra, Heena Sidhu and Shreyasi Singh on its cover.

The tone of the photo shoot of Femina was kept easy, sporty and stylish. While the Olympic boxer, Mary Kom kept it comfortable in a black jumpsuit, badminton ace, Saina Nehwal looked chic in a monochrome pinstriped top, worn over distressed boyfriend jeans and a pair of mustard heels.

Meanwhile, double-trap shooter, Shreyasi Singh gave us casual dressing goals in a black peplum top, paired with distressed blue jeans. A denim jacket casually hung over one shoulder added oomph to the look.

Indian sport shooter, Heena Sidhu caught our eye in an ivory mini that was layered with a chic denim jacket, featuring glittery black and silver stripes. Stylist Akshita Singh complemented the look with a pair of black sneakers. Commenting on the same, Sidhu tweeted her appreciation for the photo shoot.

Table tennis ace, Manika Batra, stood out in a silver striped blue shirt, that was worn with high-waisted mom jeans. Though the denim on denim combo can be pretty tricky, we think she pulled it off like a pro.

