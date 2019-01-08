Mary Kom looks powerful on this magazine cover in a denim outfit and boxing gloves

It’s not often that we see people from the sports fraternity gracing the cover of fashion magazines but when they do, it’s worth a second look. Recently, we spotted boxing champion Mary Kom on the January issue of Femina and her sporty avatar is really impressive.

Her outfit – a deep blue denim shirt dress layered with a light blue denim jacket, both from Zara, and paired with shiny red boxing gloves – looks amazing. Styled by Akshita Singh, Kom’s look rounded off with well-defined eyes gives out boss lady vibes.

Kom shared a picture of the magazine cover on Instagram captioning it as, “So honoured to be on the First cover of 2019 @feminaindia #womenempowerment #boxing #fashion #stylist”

Kom was also spotted on Femina’s July 2018 issue along with other ‘Golden girls’ from the world of sports. The magazine was seen celebrating the champions of 2018 Commonwealth Games and the cover also featured Saina Nehwal, Manika Batra, Heena Sidhu and Shreyasi Singh.

While Kom kept it comfortable in a black jumpsuit, badminton ace, Nehwal looked chic in a monochrome pinstriped top, worn over distressed boyfriend jeans and a pair of mustard heels.

On the other hand, double-trap shooter, Singh was seen in a black peplum top, paired with distressed blue jeans.

Shooter Sidhu was clad in an ivory mini that was layered with a chic denim jacket, featuring glittery black and silver stripes. Table tennis ace, Batra was dressed in a silver striped blue shirt, that was worn with high-waisted mom jeans.