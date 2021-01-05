Martin Margiela, the elusive Belgian designer, is making a comeback

Martin Margiela, the reclusive Belgian fashion designer is making a comeback. And the means of doing this is by showcasing his art publicly in a solo exhibition in Paris. However, the exhibition will not feature his designs, instead his visual art — sculptures, paintings. In a statement shared and quoted by The Guardian, “This exhibition celebrates the idea that Martin Margiela has always been an artist, whose work has played out since, within and outside the art world. [He] has always made us look at things with fresh eyes. Going against the grain he cultivated an obsession for discreet people, abandoned objects and forgotten places and events, bestowing on them a new dignity.”

The exhibition will open on April 15 and continue till July 25.

The 63-year-old designer retired from the fashion world in 2009, also leaving the fashion house Maison Margiela (previously known as Maison Martin Margiela) he founded in 1988. But even before that, he was known for being extremely elusive.

A report in Artnet News confirms that despite being one of the most celebrated names in fashion, he never gave an interview. In fact, the report further states that no verified photograph of his face exists. Keeping an extremely low-profile always, the designer would always stay backstage during his shows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maison Margiela (@maisonmargiela)

Way back in 2009 a report in The New York Times informed that even though the designer left the label he would not be replaced by anybody else. Giovanni Pungetti, chief executive of Maison Martin Margiela was quoted as saying, “It would have been very simple to hire someone else, and we evaluated that option, but in the end, what is important is the taste of the designer.”

However, in 2014 former Christian Dior star designer John Galliano joined Maison Martin Margiela as a creative director.