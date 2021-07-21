Mariah Carey’s 10-year-old daughter makes her modelling debut

Pop singer Mariah Carey’s 10-year-old daughter Monroe Cannon just made her modelling debut. The starlet is clearly following in her mother’s footsteps as she makes her way into public life. Monroe Cannon partook in a campaign by children’s apparel brand, OshKosh B’Gosh on the theme of going back to school. The most adorable bit was the fact she was essaying her mother in it — from her song, Someday.

In the campaign video, she could be seen wearing a black T-shirt with a denim dungaree. Evoking an image of her mother from 1980, she says , “The melodies that live in my head — someday they’ll live at the top of the charts…The songs in my heart will touch millions of hearts…Artist of the year, artist of the decade, artist of the millennium. But the meaning is in inspiring generations of little girls to hit their high note. How’s that for a daydream?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monroe Cannon Carey (@cannonmonroe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monroe Cannon Carey (@cannonmonroe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monroe Cannon Carey (@cannonmonroe)

She, however, is not the only celeb child who is embarking on a modelling career. Even Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia is pursuing a career in modelling. Her mother shared the news about her 18-year-old daughter on Instagram.

“My baby (with makeup) 😁❤️ #grown @nataliabryant ❤️ Daddy would be so happy that you’re pursuing your modeling career now that you’re 18. You’re beautiful inside and out. Beautiful with makeup and without makeup. We love you. (sic)” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant)

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for her.