Mariah Carey shares ‘a sad attempt at the Rachel hairdo’, Jennifer Aniston approves

The true testament of the sitcom FRIENDS is not that it went on for 10 years or that the six actors featured in it became bonafide stars. It resides in the fact that every object from the set has assumed the status of a memorabilia and fans have spent a lifetime emulating the tone of the characters, their dialogues, and of course, their style.

Among others, it was Jennifer Aniston’s hairdo as Rachel that continues to remain iconic. As the reunion rehashed memories, singer Mariah Carey shared an old photo of herself sporting what is famously known as the ‘Rachel Green hairdo’. There was a slight fringe and a little bouffant as Carey shared the photo saying, “#FBF A sad attempt at the Rachel hairdo.”

While the jury is out on how on-point this was, it has impressed Aniston. The actor commented on the picture saying, “LOVE IT”

Recently the cast of the hit sitcom reunited for Friends: The Reunion, also called The One Where They Get Back Together. Commissioned by Warner Bros. Television for their streaming service HBO Max, it had David Schwimmer, Matt Le LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry sitting on the couch and discussing their time on the show. It is streaming on Zee5.

