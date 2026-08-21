Margaret Qualley’s ‘barefoot’ sandals spark reactions: ‘Won’t be caught dead using public restroom’

A few months ago, designer Matthieu Blazy presented his resort 2027 collection for Chanel in Biarritz, France. Beyond the star-studded front row and the tweeds and relaxed silhouettes on display, what caught the internet’s attention was the interesting choice of footwear—or lack thereof. Simply put, Blazy brought the barefoot sandal into the spotlight. Imagine lacing yourself into a sandal with a little leather heel cap, soles and toes completely bare, as you walk across grainy, cemented Indian roads. The thought alone is enough to give us a few blisters. But last night, Margaret Qualley braved all odds to flaunt her non-shoes at the red carpet of her upcoming movie The Dog Stars‘ London premiere.

Slipping into a classic black fringed Chanel number with cap sleeves and a plunging neckline, designed by Blazy, the actor strutted down the grey granite walkway (so much for a red carpet) in tiny black Chanel sandals that left her toes bare. The internet hasn’t stopped talking since.

From “Tarantino liked this 👀”, “It’s giving Emperor’s New Clothes” to “I don’t care if they’re Chanel, I won’t be caught dead using a public restroom barefoot…”, netizens had some strong opinions about the barely there footwear trend.

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Margaret Qualley slips into Chanel’s barefoot sandals. (AP) Margaret Qualley slips into Chanel’s barefoot sandals. (AP)

The non-shoe trend: explained

This is not the first time minimalist footwear has made its mark in the fashion scene.

Vogue reports that it all began when Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen launched their fashion label The Row, and sent out models walking in barely there mesh slippers, and thong sandals worn with tabi socks. That was the start of the non-shoe trend.

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Martin Margiela’s tabi, the split toe design, also went on to whip up a storm in the high fashion world. Back in 2023 Jennifer Lawrence was also spotted in a pair of The Row’s nude ballet flats while house-hunting in Los Angeles. And soon after, New York-based label Proenza Schouler’s 2024 fall collection included black leather slippers in stretched out mesh.

We can’t finish this piece without one the most notable mentions — Balenciaga’s Zero, an ultralight 3D-moulded barefoot sandal launched during their Spring/Summer 2025 collection. “The thin insole, almost invisible to the naked eye, only held to the foot by the big toe,” reported Vogue, adding that the footwear cost… wait for it.. €350 aka Rs 39,202.45.