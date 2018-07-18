Model Mara Martin walks the ramp while breastfeeding her baby in a metallic bikini

Model Mara Martin walked confidently as she walked the ramp holding her baby in her arms. (Source: _maramartin_/Instagram) Model Mara Martin walked confidently as she walked the ramp holding her baby in her arms. (Source: _maramartin_/Instagram)

A leading magazine recently conducted a swimwear fashion show that garnered attention because it saw a model walking the runway while breastfeeding her five-month-old daughter. The model, Mara Martin, who walked the ramp for Sports Illustrated at Paraiso Fashion Fair held in Miami, was clad in a one-shoulder metallic gold bikini. Martin’s stint comes as a clapback to the fashion industry, which is often accused of body shaming and promoting only “skinny and fit” models.

One of the top 16 finalists, Martin walked confidently as she held the baby in her arms at the W South Beach hotel. The magazine’s official Instagram page posted a picture of the model captioning it as, “A moment we’ll never forget! @_maramartin_ walked the #SISwim x @paraisofashionfair runway show while breastfeeding her daughter.”

Martin too posted a picture on her Instagram account, wherein she wrote: “I can’t believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day. It is truly so humbling and unreal, to say the least. I’m so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women CAN DO IT ALL!”

This is not the first time such an incident came into the limelight. A few months ago, Malayalam actress Gilu Joseph breastfed a child on the now popular cover photo of a fortnightly magazine. Speaking to indianexpress.com, she responded to the controversies around the “bold” shoot, and said, “I have only done things that I have believed is right for me. I must have failed, but I have no regrets.”

