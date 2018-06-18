Manushi Chhillar models Bangalore-based Zara Umrigar’s first ethnic Indian outfit

Manushi Chhillar’s steps out in Zara Umrigar’s first Indian ethnic outfit. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Manushi Chhillar’s steps out in Zara Umrigar’s first Indian ethnic outfit. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Manushi Chhillar’s style statements have been very inconsistent in the recent past. While the Miss World has wowed us many times with her spectacular sartorial choices, there have many times when her picks have been downright boring. However, this time the Haryana girl did catch our attention when she stepped out in a white tulle lehenga set from Bangalore-based designer, Zara Umrigar.

Chhillar’s lehenga featured gold feather patterns and a tulle dupatta embroidered with beaded tassels. Stylist Sheefa J Gilani accessorised the look with a pair of cocktail earrings and a ring. Chhillar rounded out her look with nude make-up, neutral lips and sleek hair parted in the middle.

This is Umrigar’s first venture into Indian ethnic style. She is popularly known for her stunning sequinned and embellished creations. Her designs have been worn by the Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani and Kriti Sanon.

Earlier, we had seen Chhillar step out in a corset-inspired strappy cut-out jumpsuit and the mauve-hued piece fro designer Shehla Khan was an attractive pick. We particularly liked the hint of the sheer slip, her outfit flaunted.

The 21-year-old had rounded out her look with nude make-up, neutral lips and hair parted in the middle.

