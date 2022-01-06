Manushi Chhillar looks gorgeous in hand-embroidered ivory ensemble

No doubt 2021 was the year of some pretty spectacular style. It was also the year when celebrities really experimented with the lehenga, and set massive ethnic style goals.

So it was not surprising to see Manushi Chhillar also posing in a lehenga set; but her ensemble stood out for being understated yet extremely elegant.

The actor was seen in an ivory crop top and lehenga set from L’effet by Sanjev Marwaaha, and we absolutely loved the look. Manushi took to Instagram to share a picture of the gorgeous outfit.

The lehenga featured hand embroidery and was from the label’s AARAMBH – W/F 21-22 Collection. The label’s Instagram page described the collection as “a celebration of the luscious Indian palette, rich Indian textiles with the authentic revival of exquisite handwork, block prints and rich craftsmanship.”

The outfit was bedecked with soothing block print in pink florals and peacocks, making it the perfect outfit for a sangeet ceremony.

The actor, who also won the Miss World 2017 pageant, kept it simple with accessories – subtle earrings and a ring.

Her make-up was accentuated with shades of pink and peach, that complemented the outfit really well.

What do you think of her look?

