Manushi Chhillar shares five Indian fashion elements she loves

Manushi Chhillar, Miss World 2017, loves to wear a sari. “I can wear a sari everyday of my life if I have to,” she revealed in an Instagram video. But that is not all, the beauty pageant winner, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Prithviraj, in which she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar, shared more about the Indian fashion elements she is really fond of.

In the video, Manushi, who looked lovely in a shimmery blush pink lehenga set that she teamed with a diamond choker, revealed “five Indian fashion elements” she loves, and asked her fans to share their choices as well. Her caption read, “Tell me your favourites?”

After expressing her love for the six yards, she shared that she also loves wearing the maang teeka. “They look so feminine, so beautiful. I love wearing them,” she shared.

Next on the list were bindis and jhumkis, respectively, as she said: “I think bindi brings out the Indianness in a woman, and changes the way you look. Also, I love jhumkis; they look pretty on you.”

The final element on Manushi’s list was the dupatta, about which she said: “I have obviously grown up watching Bollywood films and the dupatta is such a dramatic element. I love wearing dupattas,” she said.

