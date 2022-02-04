Manushi Chhillar looks pretty in pink; see pics

Manushi Chhillar is a true-blue fashionista, who is always on the top of her style game. The former Miss World and actor likes to keep it minimal, yet trendy and chic. It was no different this time as she left us in awe of her recent looks.

Manushi slipped into three different pink looks and aced all of them like a pro. To know more about how she styled the colour in varied ways, read on!

Looking as pretty as ever, she wore a soft pink ruffled jumpsuit by designer Shriya Som. The ensemble featured a plunging neckline and feathery details all over.

She accessorised the outfit with a pair of big pearl studs from Anaash and a silver wristwatch. Shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks and berry-toned lip colour added the finishing touches.

In another look, she was seen wearing a chevron flared midi dress by designer duo Gauri and Nainika. The dress featured a V-neckline and pink candy stripes all over.

She accessorised this chic dress with black strappy heels from Christian Louboutin and a wristwatch. Trying her hair in a messy bun, she rounded off the look with soft nude makeup.

She also donned a lovely pink co-ord set by designer Sonam Parmar Jhawar. The ensemble consisted of a pink top with a huge bow and a matching mini skirt. It was styled with a light-pink cropped jacket.

Once again, she accessorised it with a wristwatch and pearl studs. A messy bun and glam makeup completed this gorgeous look.

