Manushi Chhillar packs a powerful punch in her dramatic Batman-inspired outfit

Manushi Chhillar’s style game has been quite steady. But, it seems the reigning Miss World is all set to up her fashion quotient now. Remember how the diva was spotted donning a stunning Anamika Khanna creation? Needless to say, Chhillar looked like an angel. However, it seems she knows how to switch from ethnic to contemporary with perfection.

For another appearance, the Haryana girl stepped out in a Batman-like outfit, which won brownie points for the dramatic effect. With a black bustier paired with motif-printed grey pants from Shruti Sancheti, Chhillar drew attention. However, what really set the ball rolling was the dramatic cape she wore with her outfit. Rounding out her look with black heels, a pair of earrings and dewy sheen for make-up, we think she looked lovely.

But that’s not all. Recently, we spotted her in an ivory deconstructed jumpsuit with a cut-out detailing from Label Rhea Pillai Rastogi. Stylist Sheefa J Gilani accessorised the look with a chic pair of danglers and kitten toe heels.

Only last week we had seen Chhillar in a beautiful silk organza sari with handpainted flamingo flowers. With a pair of earrings and block heels to accessorise the look, she had been absolutely radiant.

Earlier, we had seen the Miss World give us some lessons in airport styling in a Gucci crop top, teamed with a pair of blue denim jeans. We had particularly liked the classy sling she had been carrying, and that dazzling smile of course. See pictures here.

