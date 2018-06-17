Follow Us:
Sunday, June 17, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Dainty and daring: Manushi Chhillar, Mouni Roy, Neha Dhupia show us different ways to wear sheer outfits

Dainty and daring: Manushi Chhillar, Mouni Roy, Neha Dhupia show us different ways to wear sheer outfits

Sheer, tulle, organza fabrics can be interesting picks when it comes to making subtle yet strong style statements and Bollywood celebrities have quite a lot of inspiration thrown our way. Take lessons from Manushi Chhillar, Neha Dhupia, Mouni Roy.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 17, 2018 6:57:48 pm
Manushi Chhillar, Manushi Chhillar latest photos, Manushi Chhillar fashion, Neha Dhupia, Neha Dhupia Angad Bedi pics, Neha Dhupia marriage pics, Mouni Roy, Mouni Roy latest photos, Mouni Roy style, indian express, indian express news Neha Dhupia (L), Manushi Chhillar, Mouni Roy (R) amp up their style game with these sheer styles. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

While the comfortable jeans-tee combo is unbeatable when it comes to casual style, an occasional turn in a dainty number that accentuates feminity can be a refreshing change. Chiffon, tulle, organza fabrics can be interesting picks when it comes to making subtle yet strong style statements and Bollywood celebrities have thrown quite a lot of inspiration our way by showing us the different ways you can wear and style your sheer outfits.

Recently, we saw Manushi Chhillar step out in a corset-inspired strappy cut-out jumpsuit and the mauve-hued piece fro designer Shehla Khan was an attractive pick. We particularly like the hint of the sheer slip, Chillar’s outfit flaunted.

Khan’s play with sheer fabrics in her outfits is eye-catching. Remember the temperature soaring number Kareena Kapoor Khan wore for the Veere Di Wedding promotions from the designer?

ALSO READ | Manushi Chhillar can’t stop crushing over this pastel colour and neither can we

Giving us a perfect date-night outfit, Neha Dhupia was seen with husband Angad Bedi, clad in an Anamika Khanna oversized tulle shirt. paired with a white bralette and a structured high-waisted black skirt, her attire was a charming play on power dressing. Stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorised the look with a classy white tote and black pumps.

One of the most experimental TV stars, Mouni Roy sizzled in a black number from Arabellaa. While the satin crop top and skirt set gave us grunge vibes, the layering with a sheer jacket from Rhea Pillai Rastogi added oomph to the look. The actor complemented her look with a pair of dashing boots from Truffle collection and a sling bag.

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Which style would you go for? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now