Dainty and daring: Manushi Chhillar, Mouni Roy, Neha Dhupia show us different ways to wear sheer outfits

While the comfortable jeans-tee combo is unbeatable when it comes to casual style, an occasional turn in a dainty number that accentuates feminity can be a refreshing change. Chiffon, tulle, organza fabrics can be interesting picks when it comes to making subtle yet strong style statements and Bollywood celebrities have thrown quite a lot of inspiration our way by showing us the different ways you can wear and style your sheer outfits.

Recently, we saw Manushi Chhillar step out in a corset-inspired strappy cut-out jumpsuit and the mauve-hued piece fro designer Shehla Khan was an attractive pick. We particularly like the hint of the sheer slip, Chillar’s outfit flaunted.

Khan’s play with sheer fabrics in her outfits is eye-catching. Remember the temperature soaring number Kareena Kapoor Khan wore for the Veere Di Wedding promotions from the designer?

Giving us a perfect date-night outfit, Neha Dhupia was seen with husband Angad Bedi, clad in an Anamika Khanna oversized tulle shirt. paired with a white bralette and a structured high-waisted black skirt, her attire was a charming play on power dressing. Stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorised the look with a classy white tote and black pumps.

One of the most experimental TV stars, Mouni Roy sizzled in a black number from Arabellaa. While the satin crop top and skirt set gave us grunge vibes, the layering with a sheer jacket from Rhea Pillai Rastogi added oomph to the look. The actor complemented her look with a pair of dashing boots from Truffle collection and a sling bag.

