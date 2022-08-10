Manushi Chhillar layers her purple monokini with a sequined shrug, and we are impressed!

August 10, 2022 8:50:08 pm
Manushi Chhillar is a fashion aficionado who can carry off any look with great panache. Just scroll through her Instagram profile and you will know what we are talking about.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
The former Miss World — who dazzles every frame that she graces with her million-dollar smile — can ace both traditional Indian looks as well as western ones. Recently, she essayed the role of an Indian princess in the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj‘; and while her new beach look is notably different and fashionably dissimilar, we are loving it nonetheless.
In a series of photographs shared on Instagram, Chhillar — as part of a campaign with a leading hospitality company — posed on a beach in Goa, and brought the essence of the place in her sartorial choice.
View this post on Instagram
For starters, it seemed like an outfit put together with the intention of having mad fun on the many beaches of Goa. The 25-year-old looked amazing in the attire, which featured a lavender monokini with a halter neck.
The monokini’s — which is like a bikini, but is a single piece, ‘mono’ — cutout details allowed her to flaunt her midriff. The actor and model completed her look with dewy, soft makeup, comprising highlighted cheeks, a dark shade of lipstick, well-defined eyebrows and dark kohled eyes.
As the sun set behind her, Chhillar smiled at the camera, her wavy, beach hair brushing across her face. The highlight of the look, however, was a sequin shrug that she threw over. It was embellished with a confetti-like pattern all over, and the sheer fabric added all the drama.
It makes us want to duplicate this look as soon as possible, before our next beach outing!
Previously, Chhillar had shared in an Instagram video the Indian fashion elements she is really fond of, stating that she “loves to wear a sari“. “I can wear a sari every day of my life if I have to.”
View this post on Instagram
She also shared that she also loves wearing the maang teeka, because “they look so feminine, so beautiful”. Next on the list were bindis and jhumkis, and the final element was the dupatta, about which she said: “I have obviously grown up watching Bollywood films and the dupatta is such a dramatic element. I love wearing dupattas.”
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
Indian Matchmaking Season 2: Sima Taparia’s ‘demanding’ clients still don’t want to ‘compromise’
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Behind Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, BJP-Shinde game plan to breach Sena strongholds
Watch video: Killer whales attack each other in US amusement park
Your Daily Wrap: Nitish takes oath as Bihar CM for eighth time, SC transfers all FIRs against Nupur to Delhi; and more
Shekhar Kapur remembers Haqeeqat ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day: ‘Most patriotic war film to be made’
FIFA President condoles death of Gulab Chauhan, Narendra Thapa, George Ambrose
Explained: What is the controversial ‘Butterfly Mine’ Russia has allegedly used in Ukraine
RBI cancels licence of Pune’s Rupee Cooperative Bank; lakhs of depositors in jeopardy
Donald Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation
World Biofuel Day: Significance of biofuels in future
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, cards, and photos
Piling debts: Body of private schools in Karnataka asks Centre to revise loan period
I can’t beg people to play for West Indies, says head coach Simmons