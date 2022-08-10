scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Manushi Chhillar layers her purple monokini with a sequined shrug, and we are impressed!

In a series of photographs shared on Instagram, Chhillar posed on a beach in Goa, and brought the essence of the place in her sartorial choice

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 10, 2022 8:50:08 pm
Manushi Chhillar, Manushi Chhillar fashion, Manushi Chhillar beach, Manushi Chhillar bikini, Manushi Chhillar monokini, celeb fashion, indian express newsThe 25-year-old looked amazing in the attire! (Photo: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar)

Manushi Chhillar is a fashion aficionado who can carry off any look with great panache. Just scroll through her Instagram profile and you will know what we are talking about.

The former Miss World — who dazzles every frame that she graces with her million-dollar smile — can ace both traditional Indian looks as well as western ones. Recently, she essayed the role of an Indian princess in the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj‘; and while her new beach look is notably different and fashionably dissimilar, we are loving it nonetheless.

In a series of photographs shared on Instagram, Chhillar — as part of a campaign with a leading hospitality company — posed on a beach in Goa, and brought the essence of the place in her sartorial choice.

For starters, it seemed like an outfit put together with the intention of having mad fun on the many beaches of Goa. The 25-year-old looked amazing in the attire, which featured a lavender monokini with a halter neck.

The monokini’s — which is like a bikini, but is a single piece, ‘mono’ — cutout details allowed her to flaunt her midriff. The actor and model completed her look with dewy, soft makeup, comprising highlighted cheeks, a dark shade of lipstick, well-defined eyebrows and dark kohled eyes.

As the sun set behind her, Chhillar smiled at the camera, her wavy, beach hair brushing across her face. The highlight of the look, however, was a sequin shrug that she threw over. It was embellished with a confetti-like pattern all over, and the sheer fabric added all the drama.

It makes us want to duplicate this look as soon as possible, before our next beach outing!

Previously, Chhillar had shared in an Instagram video the Indian fashion elements she is really fond of, stating that she “loves to wear a sari“. “I can wear a sari every day of my life if I have to.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

She also shared that she also loves wearing the maang teeka, because “they look so feminine, so beautiful”. Next on the list were bindis and jhumkis, and the final element was the dupatta, about which she said: “I have obviously grown up watching Bollywood films and the dupatta is such a dramatic element. I love wearing dupattas.”

