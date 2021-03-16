scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Manushi Chhillar takes her fashion game many notches higher with latest look

Heading out for a party with friends? Manushi's latest look is perfect for the occasion. Check it out here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 16, 2021 10:50:11 am
What do you think about her look? (Photo: Manushi Chillar/Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh )

Manushi Chillar knows how to keep it stylish and give major fashion goals. While she usually keeps it fuss-free, at times she tries the latest trends — and well, the results are mind-blowingly stylish!

Recently, she took to social media to share a series of pictures in which she can be seen acing a head-to-toe brown look.

So what you waiting for, keep scrolling to find out more.

 

Manushi was seen wearing the Beyoncé X ICY PARK collection — a latex bodysuit that had a corset-like silhouette styled with monogrammed pants and matching jacket.

 

However, it was the bucket hat that stole the show given how it is trending in the world of fashion currently.

Keeping it minimal with her jewellery, she opted for dainty golden hoops while wearing her hair in a messy hairdo.

 

Styled by Sheefa J, her makeup comprised hints of lilac, nude lips, and a bronzed face to give her a sun-kissed look.

READ |From glossy lids to wine lips: A look at Manushi Chillar's stunning makeup looks

 

What do you think of her latest look?

