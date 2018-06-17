Monochrome magic: Take a leaf out of Manushi Chhillar, Kriti Sanon’s books for your next party look

Follow Us:
Sunday, June 17, 2018
Manushi Chhillar, Kriti Sanon spread some monochrome magic with their midi dresses. While Chhillar went glamorous in a sequinned number from Dhruv Kapoor, Sanon's attire was apt for a semi-formal event.

Manushi Chhillar is back with a bang! Though the Miss World’s recent style statements have been nothing less than boring, it seems she is upping her game. Recently, she was spotted at Miss India 2018 beauty pageant where brought in the glamour appropriate for a fashion show, in a dazzling sequinned monochrome strapless midi. The asymmetrical number from designer Dhruv Kapoor was accessorised with a pair of earrings from Deepa Gurnani.

Stylist Sheefa J Gilani rounded out Chhillar’s look with strappy black heels. We think Chhillar’s minimalist look was fabulous and would make for a great party piece.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon spread some monochrome magic in a printed off-shoulder dress from Lola by Suman B. Stylist Sukriti Grover accentuated it with an oversized floral belt and a pair of Azotiique earrings.

Sanon rounded out her look with dewy make-up, neutral lips and hair coiffed into a messy bun.

While Chhillar’s outfit was more for a chilled night out with friends, Sanon’s chic attire seems to be statement-worthy for a semi-formal affair.

What do you think about their looks? Who do you think wore her attire better this time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

