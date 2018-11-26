Manushi Chhillar is in China to crown the next Miss World: All the looks of the beauty from the island city

Manushi Chhillar is all set to hand over the coveted Miss World crown to her successor at the upcoming Miss World 2018 pageant in China on December 8. The regnant beauty queen who is already in Sanya was seen up and about, interacting with the new contestants and going on a walk in the Haikou Meishe River Wetland Park, one of the six wetlands in the area. This is one of the many things the Indian beauty queen has done so far in the island city and despite a grueling schedule, she has managed to put her best foot forward in shimmery body-fitting gowns, cute off-shoulder dresses, among others.

Here is a roundup of all her looks:

The Haryana girl, recently shared her latest look from China where she was seen oozing novelty in a navy-blue off shoulder dress with floral embroidery from Longchamp. Styled by Sheefa Gilani, the outfit was teamed with a Cover Story blue sling bag and ear studs from Nishant Tulsiani’s ANAQA. With centre-parted hair, she rounded out the look with minimal make-up and wine coloured lips.

For another appearance, at the opening ceremony of the 19th Hainan International Tourism Island Carnival, Chhillar was seen turning heads in a Falguni & Shane Peacock creation. The off-shoulder couture gown stood out with its elaborate train and feather detail sleeves.

Chillar looked lovely in yet another look from her China tour where she stepped out in an amazing creation by Geisha Designs. The beige gown with silver embellishment looked perfect paired with the coveted blue crown and soft curls.

In another look, Chhillar was seen in an extremely flared jeans and a Lolita crop top. She accessorised her outfit with cat eye sunglasses by Enrico Eyewear and comfortable blue sneakers.

Prior to this, she was seen leaving Mumbai in a black embroidered halter neck dress from Cover Story.

What a treat for fashion enthusiasts!