Manushi Chhillar does airport fashion right with this Gucci crop top

Manushi Chhillar has mostly been impressive with her sartorial choices. Be it her gorgeous gowns or her Sabyasachi and Tarun Tahiliani saris, the beauty queen has been winning hearts with her choices. Recently, she was spotted at the airport looking chic as ever. Donning a Gucci crop top and a pair of blue jeans, Chhillar looked lovely. We particularly liked the sling she was carrying and that dazzling smile as well.

In the past too Chhillar has given some major fashion goals. She has unhesitatingly experimented with pantsuits as her go-to semi-formal style choices. We particularly loved the mustard yellow creation by Shivani Awasty she had worn some time back.The trendy slit pants and flute sleeves were quite a departure from the regular pantsuits we are used to seeing her wear. Stylist Sheefa J Gilani had accessorised her look with gold danglers from Flowerchild By Shaheen Abbas.

During her visit to Kolkata, she had looked like a vision in Ridhi Mehra’s cape anarkali from her Summer/Resort 2018 Collection. Letting the outfit do the talking, the look was kept minimal with earrings from Joolry by Karishma Mehra. Styled by Sheefa J Gilani. Chhillar tied her hair in a bun and went with dewy make-up and a nude lip shade.

