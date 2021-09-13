Manushi Chhillar channels Frida Kahlo in her recent look

Trust Manushi Chhillar to give you major style inspiration, one impeccable look at a time. The former Miss World never fails to put her best fashion foot forward as she keeps posting some amazing looks on social media. Once again, she left everyone absolutely stunned with her recent look inspired by Frida Kahlo.

Manushi spread her charm as she posed in a digital print skirt from designer Rocky Star‘s festive collection. The long flowy skirt looked absolutely ethereal as she paired it with different crop tops.

In one of the looks, she teamed the skirt with a strappy floral embellished crop top with a sweetheart neckline and tassel detailing. In another, she opted for a matching sheer floral crop top with dramatic sleeves.

To accessorise the look, she opted for a matching floral headgear that looked absolutely stunning. She wore broad floral bangles and a pair of embellished copper heels.

She added glam to this look by choosing smokey eye shadow, well-defined eyebrows, mascara laden eyes, sleek eyeliner, flush pink cheeks and nude mauve lip shade. Her hair was styled in a sleek middle-parted bun, giving the look a chic finish.

This is not the first time Manushi has made a statement with her enviable fashion sense. Prior to this, she was seen looking gorgeous in a burgundy tie jumpsuit from Lola by Suman B.

She kept the look glamorous with a pair of blingy stilettos, curled hair and smokey makeup.

