You won’t be able to take your eyes off Manushi Chhillar’s angelic look in this Anamika Khanna creation

Manushi Chhillar looks like a picture of elegance in this gorgeous embroidered lehenga. (Source: Mohit Rai) Manushi Chhillar looks like a picture of elegance in this gorgeous embroidered lehenga. (Source: Mohit Rai)

Much has been said and written about Manushi Chhillar’s sartorial choices and not without reason. On numerous occasions, she aced ethnic wear as well as contemporary outfits. Continuing her fashionable streak, the beauty queen was recently spotted donning a stunning Anamika Khanna creation.

Chhillar, who was at Udipi, looked lovely in a cream lehenga. Styled by Mohit Rai, the intricately embroidered delicate piece was teamed with an embellished cape and was accessorised with baubles from Malabar Gold and Diamond Jewellery. Needless to say, Chhillar looked like an angel.

Prior to this, Chhillar was spotted at the airport donning a Gucci crop top and a pair of blue jeans. Flashing her characteristic dazzling smile, she looked chic and lovely and we particularly loved the sling bag.

In the past too, Chhillar has given some major fashion goals. She experimented with pantsuits as her go-to semi-formal style choices. We especially loved the mustard yellow creation by Shivani Awasty she had worn some time back. Donning slit pants and flute sleeves, the look was quite different from the regular pantsuits we are used to seeing her wear. Stylist Sheefa J Gilani had accessorised her look with gold danglers from Flowerchild By Shaheen Abbas.

