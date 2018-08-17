Follow Us:
Friday, August 17, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Manisha Koirala looked like an ’80s diva in this lacy attire at her 48th birthday bash

The actor, who won praise for her stint in Netflix's 'Lust Stories', celebrated her 48th birthday with Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 17, 2018 4:07:01 pm
Manisha Koirala birthday photos Manisha Koirala rang in her 48th birthday with Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha and others. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Manisha Koirala just turned 48 on August 16 and was all dolled up at her birthday bash organised for her close friends and family in Mumbai. The Sanju actor, who played the role of Nargis – Sanjay Dutt’s mother – earlier fought against cancer and triumphed in her fight for the deadly disease.

Celebrating her strong personality, friends from the film fraternity — Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gulshan Grover, Manish Malhotra and Manyatta Dutt — attended the party. Koirala donned an attire inspired by the ’80s. In a white embellished overall and high tight bun, she looked like a diva from the yesteryears.

Check some of the pictures here.

manisha koirala photos Manisha Koirala shared this photo with the caption, “Love pouring 💝🎉” (Source: Varinder Chawla)

manisha malhotra at manisha koirala birthday part Designer Manish Malhotra strikes a pose with Manisha Koirala at her birthday party. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

vidhu vinod chopra at manisha koirala birthday party Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rekha photographed at Manisha’s birthday party. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

manisha koirala photos Manisha Koirala looked lovely at her birthday celebration on Thursday. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

manisha koirala rekha photos Manisha Koirala, Rekha and Manisha’s mother in the same frame. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

rekha at manisha koirala birthday party Rekha was clicked showering blessings on Manisha Koirala at her birthday party. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

manisha koirala parents Manisha Koirala clicked with her father at her birthday bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

manisha koirala birthday party photos Manyatta Dutt attended Manisha Koirala’s birthday party in Mumbai on Thursday. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

sanjay leela bhansali at manisha koirala birthday party Manisha Koirala shared this photo with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and captioned it, “Some of my fav people.. 💝🙏🏻.” (Source: Varinder Chawla)

shah rukh khan at manisha koirala birthday party Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala pose for the shutterbugs. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

manisha koirala shah rukh khan images Manisha Koirala celebrated her birthday with Shah Rukh Khan. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor, who won praise for Netflix’s Lust Stories, got blessings from Rekha who praised her for her fight against cancer. Rekha wore a white dress teamed with fresh flowers. Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a formal look. Designer Manish Malhotra, who has styled Koirala for many events, also attended her birthday bash.

