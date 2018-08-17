Manisha Koirala looked like an ’80s diva in this lacy attire at her 48th birthday bash

Manisha Koirala rang in her 48th birthday with Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha and others. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Manisha Koirala rang in her 48th birthday with Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha and others. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Manisha Koirala just turned 48 on August 16 and was all dolled up at her birthday bash organised for her close friends and family in Mumbai. The Sanju actor, who played the role of Nargis – Sanjay Dutt’s mother – earlier fought against cancer and triumphed in her fight for the deadly disease.

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan shines bright in a tan mini dress at Saif Ali Khan’s birthday bash

Celebrating her strong personality, friends from the film fraternity — Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gulshan Grover, Manish Malhotra and Manyatta Dutt — attended the party. Koirala donned an attire inspired by the ’80s. In a white embellished overall and high tight bun, she looked like a diva from the yesteryears.

Check some of the pictures here.

Manisha Koirala shared this photo with the caption, “Love pouring 💝🎉” (Source: Varinder Chawla) Manisha Koirala shared this photo with the caption, “Love pouring 💝🎉” (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Designer Manish Malhotra strikes a pose with Manisha Koirala at her birthday party. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Designer Manish Malhotra strikes a pose with Manisha Koirala at her birthday party. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rekha photographed at Manisha’s birthday party. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rekha photographed at Manisha’s birthday party. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Manisha Koirala looked lovely at her birthday celebration on Thursday. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Manisha Koirala looked lovely at her birthday celebration on Thursday. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Manisha Koirala, Rekha and Manisha’s mother in the same frame. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Manisha Koirala, Rekha and Manisha’s mother in the same frame. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rekha was clicked showering blessings on Manisha Koirala at her birthday party. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rekha was clicked showering blessings on Manisha Koirala at her birthday party. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Manisha Koirala clicked with her father at her birthday bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Manisha Koirala clicked with her father at her birthday bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Manyatta Dutt attended Manisha Koirala’s birthday party in Mumbai on Thursday. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Manyatta Dutt attended Manisha Koirala’s birthday party in Mumbai on Thursday. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Manisha Koirala shared this photo with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and captioned it, “Some of my fav people.. 💝🙏🏻.” (Source: Varinder Chawla) Manisha Koirala shared this photo with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and captioned it, “Some of my fav people.. 💝🙏🏻.” (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala pose for the shutterbugs. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala pose for the shutterbugs. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Manisha Koirala celebrated her birthday with Shah Rukh Khan. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Manisha Koirala celebrated her birthday with Shah Rukh Khan. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor, who won praise for Netflix’s Lust Stories, got blessings from Rekha who praised her for her fight against cancer. Rekha wore a white dress teamed with fresh flowers. Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a formal look. Designer Manish Malhotra, who has styled Koirala for many events, also attended her birthday bash.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd