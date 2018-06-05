Manish Paul becomes the proud owner of a Supreme Louis Vuitton bag; can you guess the price?

Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Manish Paul was recently spotted at the airport toting an eye-catching red Supreme backpack from Louis Vuitton. While we have seen such statement bags on Karan Johar, Paul's ultra-cool bag definitely wins brownie points.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 5, 2018 4:44:36 pm
Manish Paul might have had started his career from scratch without the help of a fairy godmother in the industry, but the actor-host didn’t take much time to win over hearts with his brilliant comic timing and eloquence. Not exactly a fashion icon, the 36-year-old was recently spotted toting an ultra-cool Louis Vuitton Supreme bag.

The blazing red backpack which costs around three lakhs is definitely an eye-catcher and Paul became the second Indian to own it after director-producer Karan Johar.

Mostly, we have seen such opulence on Karan Johar, who is known for his larger-than-life style. The 46-year-old also owns a killer Louis Vuitton number in red. A Supreme Epi Keepall Bandouliere bag (limited edition) worth $3,650 that is around two lakhs in Indian currency.

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar: Find out how much their statement bags cost

Here are some other statements bags that caught our eye.

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in an orange bodycon dress which she paired with a cool cross-body bag from Off-White, with a bright yellow strap. It costs around Rs 60,000.

Kangana Ranaut toted a chic Gucci Dionysus handbag and we love the stylish tiger-head buckle and the roses embroidered on it with a three-dimensional effect. As it turns out, one would have to cough up a small fortune of almost Rs 1.5 lakh to get a bag like hers.

Karan Johar does not settle for anything less than extraordinary and the same applies to his collection of bags. The producer-director was spotted carrying a bag from his favourite brand, Gucci. The tote with an angry cat print on it is available as the ‘GG Supreme tote with Embroidered Angry Cat’ at $2300, which is about Rs 1.5 lakh.

The cross-body Bee Bag from the high-street brand Gucci up the ante of Karisma Kapoor’s look and according to the price listing on Bergdorf Goodman, the bag costs around $3,200, which roughly translates into Rs 2 lakh.

What do you think about these statement bags? Let us know in the comments below.

