Manish Malhotra shares details of Varun Dhawan’s wedding outfit; watch video

Varun Dhawan tied the knot with long-time partner Natasha Dalal on January 24, and social media has been flooded with their pictures ever since. The actor also shared some lovely photos from the wedding ceremony, in which he is seen looking dapper in an ivory Manish Malhotra sherwani which stood out for the intricate work on it.

Now, the designer has shared a BTS video of the actor getting ready before the wedding ceremony. “Capturing the endearing moments while dressing up the ever-so-charming #ManishMalhotraGroom, Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) as he transforms into a debonair prince in our bespoke ivory sherwani adorned with intricate gold and silver zardosi hand-embroidery, layered with a celeste blue drape paired with custom encrusted embroidery shoes to complete the look,” he wrote.

Check out the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra Vows (@manishmalhotravows)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Natasha, on the other hand, was seen in a light golden sequinned lehenga that featured a broad V-neck blouse with 3/4th sleeves. This was paired with a sheer georgette dupatta.

The designer was one of the firsts to reach their wedding destination at Alibaug.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

For mehendi, the actor opted for a Kunal Rawal ensemble — a mint kurta and bandi set which stood out for the intricate work in varying colour tones of red, grey and vanilla.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by varundvn__1987 (@varundvnforalways)

What do you think about their looks?