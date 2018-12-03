Manish Malhotra to launch cosmetic line with European brand

After dressing millions of women in his exquisite creations, couturier Manish Malhotra will now make his presence felt in their vanity cases. The designer has collaborated with premium European make-up brand MyGlamm to launch a new line called Manish Malhotra Haute Couture Makeup.

With celebrity fitness trainer Deanne Panday’s daughter Alanna as Malhotra’s muse, the collection is for every woman who wants to feel ‘unapologetically glamorous’, according to a statement.

“If you look good, you feel good, so beauty is a huge confidence builder. My design philosophy has always been about celebrating glamour. This Haute Couture line is accessible to every woman out there, and makes it easy to get gorgeous in no time,” said Malhotra.

Malaika Mahtaney, Chief Marketing Officer, MyGlamm, said they are excited to bring to life Malhotra’s vision of beauty to his many fans across the country starting December 15.