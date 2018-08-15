Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha: Best and worst dressed celebs at Manish Malhotra’s bash

Manish Malhotra hosted a grand party at his house recently and needless to say, it was graced by some of the big names in Bollywood. Right from Priyanka Chopra, who is back in India to shoot for her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink, to newbies Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, everyone was at their fashionable best.
Let’s take a look at who wore what:
Janhvi Kapoor
The Dhadak star looked ravishing in a red collared jumpsuit that she teamed with high heels and a statement black sling bag. She further accentuated her look with a pop of red on the lips, a dewy make-up palette and a sleek hairdo.
Meanwhile, sister Khushi picked a pair of green flared trousers teamed with a white crop top and a stack of bracelets.
Priyanka Chopra
The Quantico actor picked mustard coloured matching co-ords that included a pair of harem pants and a crop top with a plunging neckline. Accessorising her outfit with a pair of beige strappy heels and a matching sling bag, she rounded off her look with a neutral make-up palette.
Karisma Kapoor
Usually dressed to the T, Karisma Kapoor, this time, left us disappointed as she stepped out in a velvet floral sweatshirt teamed with a pair of black jeans and peep-toe heels. Red lips and well-defined eyes gave finishing touches to her look. We think she could have done better.
Sonakshi Sinha
Sinha sizzled in a black body-hugging midi. A nude make-up shade with winged eyeliner rounded off her look beautifully.
Yami Gautam
Like Janvhi, Gautam too picked a red jumpsuit but a cropped one. Besides, her outfit was teamed with a matching belt, a backpack and beige heels. Glossy lips and well-defined eyes gave finishing touches to her look.
Sara Ali Khan
Khan impressed us in a grey, floral print dress teamed with a floral sling bag and light grey heels.
Bhumi Pednekar
Wearing a pair of striped trousers teamed with a white knotted top, Pednekar failed to hit the mark. Her minimal make-up look too looked weird.
Karan Johar
The director grabbed attention as he went for an all-black outfit teamed with a metallic silver jacket and blue sneakers.
Ananya Panday
Chunky Panday’s daughter, who is soon to debut on the big screen looked pretty in a floral mini skirt and matching crop top. Her ‘QUEEN’ emblazoned mini bag added the much-needed oomph to her look.
Diana Penty
Clad in a pair of flared, checkered trousers teamed with a grey crop top featuring trumpet sleeves, the Parmanu actor made for a pretty picture. Although what caught our attention was her statement black clutch.
Whose look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments section below.
