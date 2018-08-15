Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha: Best and worst dressed celebs at Manish Malhotra’s bash

Priyanka Chopra (L), Sonakshi Sinha (C) and Janhvi Kapoor keep their style quotient right on point. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra (L), Sonakshi Sinha (C) and Janhvi Kapoor keep their style quotient right on point. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Manish Malhotra hosted a grand party at his house recently and needless to say, it was graced by some of the big names in Bollywood. Right from Priyanka Chopra, who is back in India to shoot for her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink, to newbies Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, everyone was at their fashionable best.

Let’s take a look at who wore what:

Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak star looked ravishing in a red collared jumpsuit that she teamed with high heels and a statement black sling bag. She further accentuated her look with a pop of red on the lips, a dewy make-up palette and a sleek hairdo.

Meanwhile, sister Khushi picked a pair of green flared trousers teamed with a white crop top and a stack of bracelets.

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor at Manish Malhotra’s bash. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor at Manish Malhotra’s bash. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico actor picked mustard coloured matching co-ords that included a pair of harem pants and a crop top with a plunging neckline. Accessorising her outfit with a pair of beige strappy heels and a matching sling bag, she rounded off her look with a neutral make-up palette.

Priyanka Chopra in a mustard-hued outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra in a mustard-hued outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Karisma Kapoor

Usually dressed to the T, Karisma Kapoor, this time, left us disappointed as she stepped out in a velvet floral sweatshirt teamed with a pair of black jeans and peep-toe heels. Red lips and well-defined eyes gave finishing touches to her look. We think she could have done better.

Karisma Kapoor in a floral ensemble. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Karisma Kapoor in a floral ensemble. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha

Sinha sizzled in a black body-hugging midi. A nude make-up shade with winged eyeliner rounded off her look beautifully.

Sonakshi Sinha in all-black. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha in all-black. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Yami Gautam

Like Janvhi, Gautam too picked a red jumpsuit but a cropped one. Besides, her outfit was teamed with a matching belt, a backpack and beige heels. Glossy lips and well-defined eyes gave finishing touches to her look.

Yami Gautam in a red jumpsuit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Yami Gautam in a red jumpsuit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan

Khan impressed us in a grey, floral print dress teamed with a floral sling bag and light grey heels.

Sara Ali Khan in a floral print dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan in a floral print dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar

Wearing a pair of striped trousers teamed with a white knotted top, Pednekar failed to hit the mark. Her minimal make-up look too looked weird.

Bhumi Pednekar at Malhotra’s bash. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Bhumi Pednekar at Malhotra’s bash. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar

The director grabbed attention as he went for an all-black outfit teamed with a metallic silver jacket and blue sneakers.

Karan Johar looked uber cool. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday

Chunky Panday’s daughter, who is soon to debut on the big screen looked pretty in a floral mini skirt and matching crop top. Her ‘QUEEN’ emblazoned mini bag added the much-needed oomph to her look.

Ananya Panday in matching coordinates. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday in matching coordinates. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Diana Penty

Clad in a pair of flared, checkered trousers teamed with a grey crop top featuring trumpet sleeves, the Parmanu actor made for a pretty picture. Although what caught our attention was her statement black clutch.

Diana Penty looked lovely. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Diana Penty looked lovely. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

