Every time Bollywood dazzled in Manish Malhotra creations

The designer has a lehenga for every mood and occasion. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) The designer has a lehenga for every mood and occasion. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Festival or weddings, Bollywood swears by Manish Malhotra. And why wouldn’t they? After all, he has a lehenga design meant for every mood and occasion. Malhotra began his career as a costume designer in Bollywood in the 90s, and has never looked back since then. The designer has created numerous eye-catching silhouettes in his long-spanning career, but it would be safe to say that he is best known for his lehengas, which are a liked by celebrities too.

Below, we list out our favourite Manish Malhotra ensembles, that not only had our undivided attention but also took the social media by storm.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Got a wedding to attend and wondering what to wear? Take a cue from this ensemble worn by the Veere Di Wedding actor. The gorgeous powder blue lehenga with intricate chikankari and mirror work is all you need for the next summer wedding on your calendar. Want to amp it up a little? Go for an electric blue liner with nude lips or keep it smokey like Bebo does.

Alia Bhatt

What better than stunning in shades of pink, and some shimmer? Hands down, this is our favourite ensemble, and needless to say, Alia pulls it off with oodles of style and grace. You too can opt for golden statement jhumkis to accessorise the look, and have your hair blowdried hair. A hint of pink on lips and gold on the crease of the eyelids is the perfect way to complete the look.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday dazzles in this contemporary metallic lehenga teamed with an off-shoulder blouse Hair tied in a neat ponytail and basic accessorises added the finishing touches to her chic look. Styled by celebrity stylist, Ami Patel, her makeup is simple — something which made her ensemble standout. We love how the lehenga has a modern touch to it — not just with the silhouette but with the colours too. What do you think?

Janhvi Kapoor

Jhanvi Kapoor looked stunning in a golden lehenga with colourful rhinestones on Diwali this year. If you too plan on wearing something golden, there’s no harm in throwing in more golden with a soft highlighter or a shimmery golden eye shadow. It undoubtedly amps up the entire look.

Sara Ali Khan

Most of the designer’s traditional creations come packed with a contemporary punch, something which is visible in the Kedarnath actor‘s ensemble. The lehenga, which features metallic stripes, looks ethereal. The look was completed with a sleek headband, pink on her lips and blowdried hair. Opt for something similar and turn heads!

