Manikarnika trailer launch: Kangana Ranaut steps out in her ‘Queen of Jhansi’ avatar

Kangana Ranaut, who will next be seen in the period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was seen at the trailer launch of the film, dressed in her character. Clad in an orange handwoven Neeta Lulla sari, the actor made for a pretty sight.

The floral printed sari was draped in a very traditional manner and was accessorised with heavy gold jewellery that included a tiered neckpiece, earrings, nathni and kadas. We also liked how her hair was styled with red roses that complemented her look well.

The launch was also attended by Ranaut’s co-star Ankita Lokhande and designer Lulla, who had created all the costumes of the movie. Lokhande looked lovely in a gold sari teamed with a striped moss green blouse. Like Ranaut, the Pavitra Rishta actor’s hair was also styled in a bun and adorned with white roses.

Following the trailer launch, Ranaut was also seen dressed in a stunning ice blue sheer sari from Raw Mango featuring red floral embroidery on it. She teamed it with a full sleeves, round neck blouse and a pearl neckpiece. Although we liked her outfit, we think the styling could have been better.

The Queen actor was later seen celebrating Lokhande’s birthday bash and for the occasion, she picked a sheer nude and grey dress from Alena Akhmadullina’s Fall 2018 collection. The outfit was cinched at the waist with a nude feathered belt and white pumps. We think she failed to hit the mark.

Meanwhile, the birthday girl was seen in a shimmery red mini dress teamed with a vibrant, broad, tie-detail belt. Her sleek hairdo accentuated her look well.