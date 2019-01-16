Manikarnika promotions: Kangana Ranaut looks royal and chic

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Manikarnika, has been giving us some major fashion goals. Recently while attending the launch of one of the songs from the film, the actor was seen donning a lovely ethnic ensemble from the label Good Earth. The muted colour kurta was teamed with a pair of floral printed pants and the look was rounded out with a choker from her own collection, mojari from Fizzy Goblet and dark lipstick.

Advertising

She was also spotted at the airport donning a Cashmere phiran from the label Kashmir Box. Departing from her characteristic style of wearing a sari, the actor looked chic in this attire. A red bag from Gucci and black sunnies completed the look.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted looking gorgeous in a black and red gold sari gifted to her by Rekha. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the sari was teamed with a matching blouse. Hair tied in a bun and a statement neckpiece by Anjali Bhimrajka Fine Jewels completed the look.

ALSO READ | Manikarnika promotions: Kangana Ranaut stuns in this sari gifted by Rekha

Earlier, she was also seen looking stunning in a Tarun Tahiliani sari. The intricately embroidered sari with sequin detail was teamed with a matching full-sleeve blouse. The hint of red on the fringes worked well. Styled by Patel, the look was rounded out with hair tied in a bun and a lovely neckpiece from Mehta & Sons.

Advertising

What do you think of her recent looks?