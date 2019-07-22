‘Cotton saree I’m wearing was woven by Pt Nehru in jail’: Maneka Gandhi shares old picture from son’s wedding

For a while now, social media has been abuzz with women sharing pictures of themselves wearing sari, along with the hashtag, #SareeTwitter. Probably joining in the bandwagon, or simply musing over the past, The BJP Lok Sabha MP recently shared an old picture of her son Varun Gandhi and Yamini Roy’s wedding, but what stands out is she mentioning that she was wearing a 70-year-old cotton sari that was woven by Pt Nehru in jail.

Advertising

“The cotton saree that I’m wearing was woven by Pt Nehru in jail and is now over 70 years old. I wore it on my son’s wedding in Benares. My daughter-in-law Yamini is wearing an antique saree which was given to me by my mother-in-law on my wedding day,” she wrote while sharing the photo.

The cotton saree that I’m wearing was woven by Pt. Nehru in jail and is now over 70 years old. I wore it on my son’s wedding in Benares. My daughter-in-law Yamini is wearing an antique saree which was given to me by my mother-in-law on my wedding day. pic.twitter.com/plOp0Q4JrL — Maneka Sanjay Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) July 22, 2019

Prior to this, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too had shared a picture of herself wearing a lovely sari at the morning puja on her wedding day. The picture was clicked 22 years ago and the AICC general secretary looked gorgeous.

ALSO READ | #SareeTwitter: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shares picture from her wedding day

Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/EdwzGAP3Wt — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 17, 2019

Whether or not it was a part of the #SareeTwitter challenge, the picture withholds great value.