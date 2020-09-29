Mandira Bedi takes the humble sari to a whole new level; see pics

Ditch the traditional way of wearing a sari! (Photo: Mandira Bedi/ Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Mandira Bedi is not only known for her disciplined fitness routine and healthy living habits, she is equally admired for her enviable collection of saris. But there is more to her love for saris — the actor knows how to take the drape many notches higher by giving it a modern twist. And she did just that recently.

So if you are someone who likes to experiment with the nine yards, here’s your cue. But, this fashion trick isn’t for the faint-hearted. Check out what we are talking about.

Mandira kept it super chic with a hint of grunge in a Satya Paul sari that she paired with a black velvet bralette. We love how she styled the striped monochrome sari with black boots while ditching the traditional petticoat and carefully tucking in the pleats inside her black cycling shorts — giving the illusion of a major thigh-high slit.

The actor ditched accessories and went for the classic makeup look with softly smudged eyeliner and muted pink lips.

The actor’s love for sari is no secret, here’s all the proof you need!

Mandira is a fan of bright colours and plain designs. On most days she likes to keep it simple with her makeup and accessories while adding a small bindi to amp up the look. But she also knows how to make a bold statement with her choice of jewellery.

What do you think about her latest look?

