‘Man of the year’: Neeraj Chopra looks dapper on this magazine cover

Friday, November 05, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 5, 2021 7:00:06 pm
Neeraj ChopraNeeraj Chopra continues his impressive style streak. (Source: Neeraj Chopra/Instagram)

Neeraj Chopra has been making headlines ever since his remarkable performance at the Tokyo Olympics this year. But not just in sports, the gold medallist has also been serving major fitness and fashion goals. And now, the 23-year-old athlete has graced the cover of Vogue India‘s November issue and looks absolutely dapper.

Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, Chopra was seen wearing a knitted white sweater and a pair of black trousers on the cover. The full-sleeved sweater featured a high neck, making the ensemble look cool and trendy. This look can be your perfect winter fashion inspiration.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) 

We absolutely love how his look was understated yet fashionable. He sported a light French stubble and kept his hair messy and unkempt.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) 

In another look, he was seen rocking a moss green knitted turtleneck jumper with a pair of grey trousers.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) 

He also gave us boy next door vibes as he also opted for a cool and casual look. He wore a plain white tee from Muji India and paired it with a checked jacket by Hermes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) 

The look was accessorised with a dainty locket and a couple of bracelets.

What do you think about his latest looks?

