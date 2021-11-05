‘Man of the year’: Neeraj Chopra looks dapper on this magazine cover

Neeraj Chopra has been making headlines ever since his remarkable performance at the Tokyo Olympics this year. But not just in sports, the gold medallist has also been serving major fitness and fashion goals. And now, the 23-year-old athlete has graced the cover of Vogue India‘s November issue and looks absolutely dapper.

Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, Chopra was seen wearing a knitted white sweater and a pair of black trousers on the cover. The full-sleeved sweater featured a high neck, making the ensemble look cool and trendy. This look can be your perfect winter fashion inspiration.

We absolutely love how his look was understated yet fashionable. He sported a light French stubble and kept his hair messy and unkempt.

In another look, he was seen rocking a moss green knitted turtleneck jumper with a pair of grey trousers.

He also gave us boy next door vibes as he also opted for a cool and casual look. He wore a plain white tee from Muji India and paired it with a checked jacket by Hermes.

The look was accessorised with a dainty locket and a couple of bracelets.

What do you think about his latest looks?

