Maleficent: Mistress of Evil trailer launch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steps out in an all-black ensemble

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has provided the voice for Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie’s character in the film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, attended the film’s trailer launch where she stuck to the character and opted for an all-black ensemble.

The black blazer, which featured self patterns, was teamed with matching trousers. We quite like how the look was kept understated and was rounded out with a lot of mascara and hair parted nearly at the centre.

Prior to this, the actor was seen at Paris Fashion Week walking the ramp in a floral dress from Giambattista Valli. The puffy sleeves, frills at the hem and the flowy train made the look too cluttered and did not work at all. The look was completed with smokey eyes with glitter details, bright lipstick and hair styled in an elaborate bouffant.

This look of hers was later slammed by designer Wendell Rodricks, who took to Instagram and wrote, “@loreal you have one of the prettiest girls in the world and this is how you do her makeup and dress her? Sack the stylist for this sack dress with a note that Halloween is next month.”

What do you think of her present look?