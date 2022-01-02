Malavika Mohanan stuns in a Rocky Star outfit for New Year celebrations

Actor Malavika Mohanan’s chic sense of style has seen her in the creations of some of the best designers from around the country. The actor’s wardrobe looks like a great balance between sexy bodycon dresses and graceful lehengas. Mohanan, who has majorly worked in Tamil and Malayalam language films, knows the fashion tricks to accentuate her tall and statuesque form with her dresses, and her latest look is yet another proof.

For New Year celebrations, Mohanan opted for a shiny black leather dress by designer Rocky Star. The dress is an update from the good ol’ and classic Little Black Dress. Her sleeveless dress had a slit on the back. She let the dress take center stage by keeping the accessories minimal with some sleek golden bracelets. Her poker straight hair was left open and she completed the look with a pair of black Louboutin pumps. She shared the pictures on her Instagram, captioning the post, “It was a Leather & Louboutin kinda night 👠✨♥️ Happy New Year everyone! 🥳”

Mohanan was earlier seen in a pink lehenga set by Torani with intricate embroidery that she paired with a statement pearl stranded choker and stacked golden bangles that made her look no less than royalty.

