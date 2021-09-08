‘#ForTheLoveOfRekha’: Malavika Mohanan looks gorgeous as she recreates iconic look from ‘Silsila’

Actor Malavika Mohanan has an impeccable style, and keeps setting massive fashion goals. But when she shared a set of pictures on social media recently, we just could not take our eyes off her — for she has recreated Rekha’s iconic ‘Silsila’ look.

In a series of pictures shared on Instagram, the Master actor looked drop-dead gorgeous and dreamy in a white floral printed ensemble from Picchika by Urvashi Sethi.

Keeping it extremely simple, she left her wavy hair open as she completed the look with the no-makeup makeup look, with just a hint of kohl and lip colour. And we could not help but think of the veteran actor and her stunning beauty in the 1981 romance-musical film.

However, this is not the first time she has recreated the evergreen actor’s looks from the film.

Earlier, Malavika had paid an ode to the evergreen actor, and shared some charming pictures on Instagram.

“An ode to our collective favourite Rekha in the iconic film सिलसिला♥️ We recreated a couple of her beautiful looks from the film on a lazy afternoon, and while her beauty, grace and allure remain unmatched, this was our way of paying homage to our very own eternal style diva,” she had captioned the pictures.

In the pictures, she was seen in a light blue sheer sari as she held a bunch of roses in her hands — much like the actor in the film.

She looked lovely as she styled the look with subtle makeup, red bindi and wavy hair.

We just cannot get enough of her latest look — what about you?

