Malavika Mohanan’s strappy white top is a summer must-have

What do you think about her summer look? (Source: PR Handout)

With the setting sun in her eyes and wind in her hair, Malavika Mohanan looks fierce and fabulous in her latest look.

The actor was seen in a breezy and comfortable outft — a pair of denim shorts, a strappy white top and a shrug from Verb that is nothing less than a riot of colours.

Malavika chose a minimal yet chic gold neckpiece with a pendant to accentuate her evening look.

Malavika looks effortlessly pretty in this look. (Source: PR Handout) Malavika looks effortlessly pretty in this look. (Source: PR Handout)

Malavika keeps it easy and breezy. (Source: PR Handout) Malavika keeps it easy and breezy. (Source: PR Handout)

The actor’s crisp white top paired with denim shorts makes for a timeless classic. And we admit that this white top, with crochet detailing at the hem, is a wardrobe must-have!

Fresh as a daisy, Malavika poses with grace. (Source: PR Handout) Fresh as a daisy, Malavika poses with grace. (Source: PR Handout)

Malavika’s style is as versatile as it is enviable. In one of her recent posts, the actor dazzled in a Manish Malhotra sari — a look that is modern, resplendent and increases the actor’s fashion range by leaps and bounds.

See it for yourself!

Captioned ‘My Baby hair don’t care pose’, Malavika was also seen posing in trendy gym clothes. But what caught our attention was her super stylish gym shoes!

Here are some other moments in time when the actor left us wide-eyed and full of awe!

Malavika allows her looks to blend with her surroundings. At times understated, and at times drop-dead gorgeous, she sure knows how to rise to the occasion.