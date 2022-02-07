Take beach fashion inspiration from Malavika Mohanan as she holidays in the Maldives; pics inside

February 7, 2022 10:50:03 am
The Maldives is witnessing some serious beach and holiday fashion as celebrities fly to this picturesque destination for their vacations, honeymoons, magazine cover shoots, and more. Recently Katrina Kaif, too, had shared pictures from her holiday at Maldives, winning hearts in her beachy fashion.
Now, it’s Malavika Mohanan who is dishing out easy-breezy yet glam looks from the islands. She took to Instagram to share glimpses of her vacation, dressed in bright colours, print-on-prints, and chic, fuss-free outfits.
View this post on Instagram
She wore a green and white oversized shirt and trouser co-ord set styled with a bralette. In one of the looks, she left it partially unbuttoned while in another, she tied the shirt like a wrap blouse, both styles proving that a versatile and comfortable co-ord set can go a long way when on a beach holiday.
View this post on Instagram
This bright bikini set in mustard with a strappy bikini top is made even more fun by styling it with a printed bucket hat in the same colour, a staple when sunbathing on the beach.
View this post on Instagram
What’s not to love about this chiffon printed handkerchief top. It’s breezy, easy to style, backless, and has a halter neck. Styled with the classic denim shorts and some vintage oversized glasses, this one is a failproof look.
View this post on Instagram
Malavika made yet another case for co-ords in this white and orange printed set that she styled with a bralette. It’s perfect for date night and for strolls on the beach. She kept it simple with a pair of golden hoops.
View this post on Instagram
An LBD can never go wrong. Just pick one with a breezy silhouette and a halter neck like hers, and you’re set for a glam but comfortable night look.
View this post on Instagram
She looked equally stunning in this pale pink monokini styled with a printed cape with a stringy belt at the waist. She opted for statement gold accessories to complement this look.
View this post on Instagram
The actor was seen in the perfect outfit for spending “the evening collecting shells, watching a beautiful sunset, and seeing a shark swim by” as she donned a high waist tiered mini skirt with a sleeveless bralette with ruching all over. She kept the accessories minimal with embroidered sandals, golden anklet, and stacked bracelets.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-