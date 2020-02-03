Malang promotions: Disha Patani puts best fashion foot forward

Disha Patani is stepping up her fashion game. (Photo: APH Images/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) Disha Patani is stepping up her fashion game. (Photo: APH Images/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Disha Patani’s sizzling chemistry with her co-star in upcoming film, Malang, isn’t the only thing that has left us spellbound. It is also her fashion sensibilities. Busy with the film’s promotions, she ensures that her fashion game is always on-point. Serving us looks in variety and colour, it is safe to say that Disha takes her style game a notch higher every time she steps out. And we love it!

Take a look at how she makes a statement in three different promotional looks. For her first look, the actor was seen in a strapless gown by Aiisha Ramadan that featured a thigh-high slit with a golden flower brooch attached right on the beginning of the slit.

Check out the pictures below.

Disha Patani looks dazzling in this black gown. (Photo: APH Images) Disha Patani looks dazzling in this black gown. (Photo: APH Images)

The actor, who is also a fitness enthusiast, was styled by Mohit Rai. (Photo: APH Images) The actor, who is also a fitness enthusiast, was styled by Mohit Rai. (Photo: APH Images)

Styled by Mohit Rai, her outfit was accessorised with a pair of stone-encrusted earrings and chunky rings, from Diamantina Fine Jewels and Irasva. In the hair and make-up department, the actor chose to keep her hair untied and opted for heavily kohl-rimmed eyes and a hint of lip gloss along with a generous amount of bronzer. Her look was pulled together with strappy heels from Ego.

Her gown featured a thigh-high slit. (Photo: APH Images) Her gown featured a thigh-high slit. (Photo: APH Images)

In another look, she was seen in a printed off-the-shoulder ensemble that featured an asymmetrical hemline. The polka dotted outfit was teamed with a pair of golden earrings. Miminal accessories, blow dried hair, and a pair of white tie-up gladiators completed the chic look.

We love the silhouette of the dress. (Photo: APH Images) We love the silhouette of the dress. (Photo: APH Images)

The white tie-up gladiators pulled the look together. (Photo: APH Images) The white tie-up gladiators pulled the look together. (Photo: APH Images)

For makeup, the actor went for soft brown smokey eyes with an eyeliner that accentuated her eyes. Lightly contoured cheeks and bubblegum pink lips pulled the look together.

She kept it basic when it came to accessories. (Photo: APH Images) She kept it basic when it came to accessories. (Photo: APH Images)

The Baaghi 2 actor was also spotted slaying it in athleisure wear, giving us major street fashion goals. She was seen in a pair of bright red track pants that she teamed with a plain white top which almost looked like a corset. Check out the pictures below.

The red pants captured our attention! (Photo: APH Images) The red pants captured our attention! (Photo: APH Images)

The look was sporty as compared to the other two looks. (Photo: APH Images) The look was sporty as compared to the other two looks. (Photo: APH Images)

The look was pulled together with a pair of white Chelsea boots. Her make-up comprised of a hint of red and chocolate brown eye shadow with a generous amount of mascara. A hint of pink blush and a swipe of lip gloss added the finishing touches. She kept it simple when it came to accessories, and was seen donning a set of golden chains.

The hint of brown and red on her eyes complimented her overall look. (Photo: APH Images) The hint of brown and red on her eyes complimented her overall look. (Photo: APH Images)

Which look is your favourite?

