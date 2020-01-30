Malang promotions: Disha Patani’s looks range from super chic to comfy

Disha Patani is busy promoting her upcoming film, Malang, and as expected, is giving us some major fashion goals. She recently stepped out in a number of looks, and managed to impress us in all. For a promotional event, Disha was spotted looking pretty in a white dress from the label, Rat & Boa. Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, we liked how the outfit had sparse sequin and frill details. Needless to say, the high-thigh slit elevated the entire look.
The make-up was kept subtle, and the look was rounded out with a soft shade of lipstick. If you have an informal gathering to attend, this is the look you opt for.
Take a look.
For promotions in Delhi, she kept things understated and stepped out in a basic white-tee which was teamed it with baggy jeans and matching denim jacket. The look was completed with a messy hairdo and accessorised with white boots.
However, if we were to pick a look that impressed us the most, it would be this — for the sheer comfort it exudes. The actor was seen wearing a loose blue tee which she paired with black cycling shorts. With no make-up and hair parted at the side, this is a look you can really re-create. One must also notice the flip flop slippers and the hair scrunchie on her wrist.
Full marks to the actor for keeping things real and comfortable. Which look do you like the most?
