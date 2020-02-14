Malang promotions: Disha Patani is the queen of casual fashion

Disha Patani once again stuns us with her fashion choices. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Disha Patani once again stuns us with her fashion choices. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Disha Patani is known for her strong fashion game and as expected, has been giving us major fashion goals while promoting her latest film, Malang, in which she stars alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. From shimmer to casual and summery, she has set the bar high with her style. With each look, she has managed to impress the fashion police, and her recent outings were no different.

Earlier this week, she stepped out looking sultry in a black satin slip dress paired with flats. The dress had metallic straps which added a hint of drama to the plain LBD. With her hair styled in messy curls, she went for smokey blue eyes which seemed to go perfectly with her ensemble. She teamed it up with a shimmery baguette. Take a look below.

Recently, the actor stepped out in a white sweetheart neckline strapless crop top styled with a pair of slightly ripped boyfriend denims. The crop top had tie-detailing which gave the outfit a flirty touch and was teamed with a pair of classic white sneakers. Take a look below.

Her skin was dewy with a flawless base and loads of bronzer giving her a sun-kissed look. With slight caramel brown eyeshadow and mascara, her look was completed with a pink neutral lip with a slight hint of gloss. For her accessories, she went for multiple layers of sleek jewellery in silver and a pair of small hoops.

Prior to this, she stepped out in a printed floral red dress which had a deep V-neck with tie-detailing on the neckline. The dress had slightly frilled sleeves which gave a feminine touch and was teamed with a pair of white sneakers (clearly, they are her favourite!). With her hair softly styled in waves, she kept her makeup simple with a slight pink tint to her lips.

Which is your favourite look?

