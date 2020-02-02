Malang promotions: Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapoor step out twinning in blue

What do you think of their latest look? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of their latest look? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapoor are busy promoting their upcoming film, Malang, and Patani has been displaying some interesting fashion choices. She was recently spotted twinning with her co-actor in blue as she stepped out in a satin blue corset top. The off-shoulder top with a sharp V-neck was paired with black pants.

Kapoor, on the other hand, was seen, in a black tee teamed with a light blue jacket.

Prior to this, she was spotted in a series of different looks. For an event in Delhi, Patani was seen looking lovely in a white dress from the label, Rat & Boa. Styled by Mohit Rai, the look was kept extremely understated. We quite liked the frill details on the outfit and the high-thigh slit. Keeping with the look, the make-up was kept minimal and was completed with a light shade of lipstick.

Take a look at the pictures.

There was also another look which we really liked mostly for the comfort it exuded. The actor had donned a loose blue tee which she paired with black cycling shorts. The look was kept extremely basic and rounded out with no make-up.

The pair of flip flop slippers is all that was required to complete the look.

What do you think of her recent looks?

