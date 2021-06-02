scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Most read

Malala Yousafzai looks beautiful on British Vogue cover; see pics

All the looks have been styled by Kate Phelan. "What an amazing young woman at 23; she continues to fight for every woman’s right to learn everywhere in the world...What a privilege, thank you Malala," she wrote on Instagram

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 2, 2021 1:20:07 pm
malala yousafzai

Activist and youngest Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has graced the cover of British Vogue‘s June edition.

On the magazine cover, the 23-year-old looks elegant in a red “a forest-friendly” viscose and lace shirt and headscarf by Stella McCartney. She sports subtle makeup with a red lip shade and a ring by Alice Cicolini.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

“Thrilled and humbled to be on the cover of @britishvogue! I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart when she has a vision and a mission – and I hope that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world,” the activist shared on Instagram. 

In another look, the cover star is seen in a linen gauze shirtdress by Michael Kors, linen trousers by Eskandar, and a matching headscarf from the label Mai Hijabs.

Also Read |‘Won’t be defined by what we lost to this virus, but how we responded to it’: Malala Yousafzai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In the third look, Malala draws attention in a red linen shirtdress and trousers by Gabriela Hearst, and a blue headscarf by Charvet, fashioned like a flame. The outfit is teamed with velvet pumps.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

All the looks have been styled by Kate Phelan. “What an amazing young woman at 23; she continues to fight for every woman’s right to learn everywhere in the world…What a privilege, thank you Malala,” she wrote on Instagram.

The photos were clicked by Nick Knight. “I am very proud to have been able to photograph the amazing @malala Yousafzai…,” he expressed.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Marilyn Monroe
On Marilyn Monroe’s birth anniversary, a look at some of her most memorable pics

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 02: Latest News

Advertisement