Malala Yousafzai looks beautiful on British Vogue cover; see pics

Activist and youngest Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has graced the cover of British Vogue‘s June edition.

On the magazine cover, the 23-year-old looks elegant in a red “a forest-friendly” viscose and lace shirt and headscarf by Stella McCartney. She sports subtle makeup with a red lip shade and a ring by Alice Cicolini.

“Thrilled and humbled to be on the cover of @britishvogue! I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart when she has a vision and a mission – and I hope that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world,” the activist shared on Instagram.

In another look, the cover star is seen in a linen gauze shirtdress by Michael Kors, linen trousers by Eskandar, and a matching headscarf from the label Mai Hijabs.

In the third look, Malala draws attention in a red linen shirtdress and trousers by Gabriela Hearst, and a blue headscarf by Charvet, fashioned like a flame. The outfit is teamed with velvet pumps.

All the looks have been styled by Kate Phelan. “What an amazing young woman at 23; she continues to fight for every woman’s right to learn everywhere in the world…What a privilege, thank you Malala,” she wrote on Instagram.

The photos were clicked by Nick Knight. “I am very proud to have been able to photograph the amazing @malala Yousafzai…,” he expressed.