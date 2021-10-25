Malaika Arora oozes oomph in a blue vegan leather dress; see pics

Malaika Arora rarely fails to impress with her sartorial choices. The 47-year-old, who can pull off a wide range of outfits, caught our attention once again with her latest look.

The India’s Best Dancer judge oozed oomph in an azure blue leather dress from the label Undress. She carried the outfit with great style, giving us fashion goals.

The Calista dress from the label is made of lightweight vegan leather, the design house mentions on its website.

The V neckline and the fitted bodice looked good on Malaika. The thigh-high slit in the middle and the belt like detail at the waist elevated the outfit further.

The dress costs 259 Euros (Rs 22,541) on the label’s website.

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Malaika’s look was teamed with a pair of stilettoes. She accessorised the outfit with a golden chain necklace and some rings. Her hair was styled in a bubble ponytail.

What do you think of the look?

