scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 01, 2021
Breaking News

Malaika Arora’s printed tiered dress is chic and comfortable; see pics

During the pandemic, she gave us major fashion goals and we hope it continues

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 1, 2021 10:50:25 am
What do you think of her look? (Source: Dandelion/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

One can trust Malaika Arora to ace fashion trends with utmost ease. And it was no different this time when, in the midst of winter, she shared a picture looking perfect in a summer dress.

The outfit from the label Dandelion stood out for the quirky tiger print. Sharing the photo, the label wrote, “What taking A Walk On The Wild Side with the ever so stunning @malaikaaroraofficial in our new Gathered Tiered Dress on an easy afternoon looks like!”

Apart from being comfortable, the dress is also affordable — ₹4,950

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by D A N D E L I O N (@dandelion.india)

Malaika, known for effortlessly nailing elaborate red carpet looks, often plays with monotones and teams it with minimal make-up. For instance, she looked lovely in this green ensemble which was accessorised with a chunky neckpiece featuring the initial of her name, M.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

During the pandemic, she gave us major fashion goals and we hope it continues.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

From Sara Ali Khan to Sonam Kapoor: Fashion Hits and Misses (25 Jan-31 Jan)

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 01: Latest News

Advertisement