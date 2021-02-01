Malaika Arora’s printed tiered dress is chic and comfortable; see pics

One can trust Malaika Arora to ace fashion trends with utmost ease. And it was no different this time when, in the midst of winter, she shared a picture looking perfect in a summer dress.
The outfit from the label Dandelion stood out for the quirky tiger print. Sharing the photo, the label wrote, “What taking A Walk On The Wild Side with the ever so stunning @malaikaaroraofficial in our new Gathered Tiered Dress on an easy afternoon looks like!”
Apart from being comfortable, the dress is also affordable — ₹4,950
Malaika, known for effortlessly nailing elaborate red carpet looks, often plays with monotones and teams it with minimal make-up. For instance, she looked lovely in this green ensemble which was accessorised with a chunky neckpiece featuring the initial of her name, M.
During the pandemic, she gave us major fashion goals and we hope it continues.
