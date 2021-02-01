Malaika Arora’s printed tiered dress is chic and comfortable; see pics

What do you think of her look? (Source: Dandelion/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

One can trust Malaika Arora to ace fashion trends with utmost ease. And it was no different this time when, in the midst of winter, she shared a picture looking perfect in a summer dress.

The outfit from the label Dandelion stood out for the quirky tiger print. Sharing the photo, the label wrote, “What taking A Walk On The Wild Side with the ever so stunning @malaikaaroraofficial in our new Gathered Tiered Dress on an easy afternoon looks like!”

Apart from being comfortable, the dress is also affordable — ₹4,950

Malaika, known for effortlessly nailing elaborate red carpet looks, often plays with monotones and teams it with minimal make-up. For instance, she looked lovely in this green ensemble which was accessorised with a chunky neckpiece featuring the initial of her name, M.

During the pandemic, she gave us major fashion goals and we hope it continues.