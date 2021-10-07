Malaika Arora underwhelms in this shiny silver outfit with front slit

Malaika Arora has an impeccable fashion sense, and she knows how to pull off any look. But we are not too sure about her latest fashion outing.

The style icon was recently spotted in a shiny silver off-shoulder outfit from Australian designer Toni Matičevski that featured a thigh-high front-slit. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the look was severely underwhelming; her matching makeup and curly hairdo did not come to the rescue either.

The dress did nothing to add to her inimitable style and neither did the matching piece of cloth she accessorised it with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Prior to this, she was spotted in a Dar Sara gown as she attended a beauty pageant. The elaborate outfit with sequin detailing had not impressed us much either. Once again, her sleek hairdo and makeup did not help elevate the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dar Sara (@darsarahighfashion)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

However, both these instances are anomalies. The fitness enthusiast has been consistently impressive in the past and pushed the fashion envelope on various occasions. Here are some instances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

What do you think about her looks?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!