Malaika Arora wins hearts with patola sari at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020

Malaika Arora wore the Gujarat’s famous weave in a striking shade of red. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Malaika Arora wore the Gujarat’s famous weave in a striking shade of red. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Indian handloom and weaves have garnered a lot of popularity in recent times. Fashion enthusiasts prefer going back to the roots and bringing back traditional prints and weaves into their fashion game. Recently, we saw 46-year-old actor Malaika Arora acing Gujarat’s famous weave in a striking shade of red. Generally seen in a western avatar, it was a refreshing changed to see her in the traditional six yards.

Crafted by revivalist designer Sangeeta Kilachand, the vintage Patan patola sari accentuated with intricate marodi embroidery in white, and geometric patterns in a turquoise blue, looked absolutely lovely on Malaika.

Take a look at the pictures below:

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora is a vision in this flowy gown; see pics

Stylist Maneka Harisinghani gave it a contemporary twist by pairing it with a simple black crop top from Emblaze. The look was accesorised with a chunky oxidised choker layered with a longer, heavier neckpiece from Apala by Sumit. Hair neatly tied in a sleek bun and topped off with fresh mogra flowers, she looked red carpet-ready. For makeup, she went for a dewy base, kohl-rimmed eyes and rounded it off wih a little red bindi.

Bollywood’s love-affair with handloom is not new. Earlier, we had noticed Karisma Kapoor in a stunning white handloom drape. The simple and elegant number was accessorised with a pair of silver jhumkis and a matching bracelet.

Karisma Kapoor was spotted in a linen monochrome sari. (Source: APH Images) Karisma Kapoor was spotted in a linen monochrome sari. (Source: APH Images)

Karisma Kapoor accessorised her look with silver metallic baubles. (Source: APH Images) Karisma Kapoor accessorised her look with silver metallic baubles. (Source: APH Images)

Karisma Kapoor teamed her sari with a sleeveless black blouse. (Source: APH Images) Karisma Kapoor teamed her sari with a sleeveless black blouse. (Source: APH Images)

A bold black bindi, deep wine lips and a braided bun rounded off the actor’s look nicely. The sari that was accentuated by black temple-border, was teamed with a black sleeveless blouse.

What do you think about Malaika’s ethnic look?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.