Malaika Arora elevates the sequin fashion game and how!

Trust Malaika Arora to take social media by storm every time she steps out. She has an enviable style that is bold, edgy and classy. This time, the actor took her fashion game many notches higher as she made a sizzling appearance in a sari.

For an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Malaika slipped into a breathtaking sari by Manish Malhotra that featured multi-coloured sequins and was paired with a sleeveless green blouse with a plunging neckline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani)

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, she accessorised the six yards with two silver neckpieces, a bracelet and a ring that instantly elevated the elegant look further.

Keeping it effortless, she left her tresses open and added the finishing touches with smokey brown eyeshadow, kohled eyes, sleek eyeliner, filled-in brows, mascara laden eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks and a dash of brown lip colour.

Prior to this, Malaika had raised the oomph factor in a plum-coloured shiny ensemble consisting of an off-shoulder top with dramatic sleeves and matching pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

She rounded off this stunning look with her hair styled in soft curls and a gold choker. She added to the glam with dewy makeup and smokey eyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!