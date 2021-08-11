Malaika Arora just took her fashion game many notches higher in this metallic sari

What do you think of her look? (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Malaika Arora is often seen wearing Manish Malhotra’s creations. But the fitness enthusiast recently took her fashion game to a whole new level in a dazzling sari by the ace designer. For an appearance on Bigg Boss OTT, the fashionista was seen stepping out in a golden metallic sari.

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the look worked and how. We dig the matching encrusted blouse the sari was paired with and the way it was perfectly accessorised. The half-choker and the emerald rings worked wonders.

The look was pulled together with her hair parted at the centre and lots of highlighter on the cheeks. Check out the pictures below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani)

Malaika can really weave magic in a sari and we have ample evidence of the same. Take for instance, this signature sequin sari, also from Manish Malhotra, which she wore and made it look even better. This was teamed with a matching blouse and minimal accessories. Check out the pictures here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani)

What do you think of her looks?