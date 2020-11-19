scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Malaika Arora wows in this Tarun Tahiliani concept sari; see pics

The style diva has always been at the forefront of changing the face of fashion as we know it, and we cannot wait to see her looks in the future

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 19, 2020 3:50:24 pm
What do you think of her looks? (Source: Maneka Harisinghani/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

One can trust Malaika Arora to take any style, trend or outfit and make it look better. Take for instance her recent look where she was seen in a Tarun Tahiliani ensemble. Described by the designer as a “concept sari”,  it is a “contemporary version of classic gilet”. Furthermore, it was encrusted with “byzantium-inspired embroideries and a dangling mix of Swarovski pearls emeralds and rubies.”

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the exquisite creation was teamed with a jacket which matched the design on the sari’s border. The look was heavily accessorised with bangles, statement neckpiece and a maang tika.

Check out the pictures below.

Prior to this, she was seen in an Anamika Khanna ensemble. The black and red lehenga stood out for the designer’s characteristic design and the stunning dupatta it was paired with. The look was accessorised much like her latest look — right from silver bangles to an elaborate maang tika.

She has always been at the forefront of changing the face of fashion as we know it and we cannot wait to see her looks in the future.

